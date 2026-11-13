The fintech technology provider celebrates international recognition and announces the launch of its new corporate website, showcasing its expanding portfolio of brokerage technology solutions.

Cyprus, 9 November 2026 – XValley Tech has been recognised with the Best CRM Platform award at FX World 2026, organised by SiGMA Events in Italy. The award highlights the company’s commitment to developing innovative technology solutions for the global forex and financial services industries.

The recognition comes as XValley Tech continues to expand its international presence, strengthen industry partnerships and invest in technology designed to help brokers and financial institutions improve operational efficiency and support business growth.

XValley’s award-winning Brokerage CRM brings essential brokerage operations into a centralised environment, with an integrated trading platform and liquidity bridge. The CRM supports client relationship management, onboarding, sales operations, introducing broker networks, marketing activities and back-office workflows.

By integrating these functions, XValley aims to reduce operational complexity and provide financial businesses with greater visibility and control over their daily activities.

A recognition of innovation and teamwork

Commenting on the award, Andreas Livadiotis, CEO of XValley Tech, said:

“This award is an important recognition of the work our team has put into developing technology that addresses the real challenges faced by brokers and financial institutions. Our goal has always been to deliver solutions that combine innovation, flexibility and practical business value. Winning Best CRM Platform at FX World reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement and motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what brokerage technology can achieve.”

Livadiotis attended FX World in Italy, where XValley Tech is exhibited its solutions and met with industry professionals, existing partners and potential clients.

The event provided an opportunity for the company to present its technology ecosystem, discuss emerging industry requirements and explore new international collaborations.

New website showcases expanding technology ecosystem

Alongside its international recognition, XValley Tech has also announced the launch of its new corporate website, available at https://xvalley.tech/.

The redesigned platform provides an updated presentation of the company’s products, services and technology capabilities, making it easier for brokers and financial institutions to explore solutions suited to their operational needs.

The launch reflects the company’s broader strategy to provide financial businesses with an integrated and flexible technology infrastructure capable of supporting different business models and stages of growth.

Supporting the next generation of financial businesses

XValley Tech develops software and infrastructure solutions for brokers, financial institutions and trading businesses operating in competitive international markets.

Its technology portfolio includes trading platforms, mobile and web trading applications, brokerage CRM, liquidity bridges, risk management systems and specialised tools supporting brokerage operations.

With its latest industry recognition and the launch of its new website, XValley Technologies continues to focus on product development, international expansion and long-term partnerships.

About XValley Tech

XValley Tech is a financial technology provider specialising in trading infrastructure and brokerage software solutions. The company develops an integrated ecosystem of products designed to help brokers and financial institutions launch, manage and scale their operations.

Its portfolio includes trading platforms, CRM solutions, liquidity connectivity, risk management, payment integrations and specialised brokerage technologies.

Visit: https://xvalley.tech/

FX.world Awards: https://fx.world/news/fx-world-awards-2026-winners-announced-in-rome