Isnotgallery in Nicosia presents an exhibition this month dedicated to the artistic universe of Stelios Votsis. Running from November 18 to 30, the Beyond the Visible showcase gathers rare works of the artist from the 1950s, 60s and 70s alongside selected paintings from his later period, drawn from the private collection of his son, Giorgos Votsis.

“Stelios Votsis did not merely transition from figurative painting to abstraction,” say organisers, “he was in constant exploration of how painting could express something deeper than the mere appearance of the world. His work is often described as ‘structural abstraction,’ combining geometric organisation, expressive lines and a sense of movement.

“The core concept behind the art of Stelios Votsis is the search for the invisible structures that lie beneath visible reality—the relationship between matter, space, energy, the human condition, and the universe.”

The upcoming exhibition takes viewers on a journey through the evolution of this important contemporary Cypriot artist and his enduring avant-garde spirit. Paintings, drawings, works on canvas and mixed-media pieces come together for this exclusive insight into Votsis’ world.

“Many of these works,” add organisers, “created during the artist’s formative and experimental decades, are being presented for the first time, offering collectors and art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to discover a lesser-known, yet deeply captivating, facet of his artistic journey.

More than just a retrospective, this exhibition serves as an invitation to rediscover Stelios Votsis through rare, historically significant works that hold particular appeal for discerning collectors. Isnotgallery invites collectors, curators and art enthusiasts to experience this unique encounter with the pioneering vision of Votsis — an artist whose work continues to speak to the hearts of people across different generations.”

Beyond the Visible

Exhibition showcasing a selection of rare works by Stelios Votsis from the 50s, 60s and 70 as well as later periods. November 18-30. Isnotgallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tel: 99-569498