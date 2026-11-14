Britain’s construction sector shrank last month at its fastest pace since June as housebuilding suffered its worst month ​of the year, a recent survey has shown.

The ‌S&P Global UK Construction PMI fell to 43.6 from 46.1 in September, below every forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, whose ​median estimate had pointed to no change.

Readings below ​50 denote contraction, which has been the case for ⁠the construction PMI for nearly two years.