The Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra rejoices the winter season and joins the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra Choir, the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Lefkosia Youth Ballet for a dynamic December production.

This year’s winter performance takes on a double meaning – it celebrates the end of the year and the 20 years of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation. On December 9 and 10 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, one of the most moving operas of the Romantic repertoire will be staged – Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata.

Presented through an imaginative and innovative directorial vision by Egli Spyridaki, audiences and musicians will be led on an enchanting journey full of melodies, under the Artistic Direction of Yiorgos Kountouris.

An ambitious production, La Traviata promises to transport audiences into a world of passion, sacrifice and profound emotion, offering an unforgettable experience for both devoted opera lovers and for those discovering the magic of opera for the very first time. On stage, dozens of young dancers, musicians and vocalists will join forces for two special nights of winter magic.

La Traviata

Giuseppe Verdi’s opera brought to life by the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra Choir, the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Lefkosia Youth Ballet. December 9-10. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy