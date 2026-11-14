The festive season that will quickly fall upon us is gloriously filled with heartwarming events, dinners and happenings that spread a bit of that Christmas magic. One way to enjoy that is through beloved films, adored by generations. That is why this year, Ayia Napa Marina presents eight cinema evenings with film choices for all ages, as part of the festive programme by Starlit Screens.

From November 28 to December 30, Christmas films, family classics and magic-filled movies will be screened at the marina, inviting visitors to get into the spirit of the season. Two films will be shown each night, at 5pm and 7.15pm. The programme includes popular films tied to the Christmas period such as Home Alone and The Grinch, as well as beloved Harry Potter films and The Holiday.

The series begins on November 28 with the films Stuart Little and Elf. November 29’s screening programme features Frozen and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, while December 5’s programme features The Little Prince and The Holiday.

On December 6, Klaus and How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be screened, while on December 27 it will be time for the beloved The Grinch and Home Alone. The last days of the event series will include the films Dennis the Menace and The Christmas Carols (on December 28), The Polar Express and The Last Holiday (on December 29) and finally, Arthur Christmas and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (on December 30).

Christmas Films at Ayia Napa Marina

Starlit Screens presents beloved films and family classics. November 28 – December 30. Ayia Napa Marina, Ayia Napa. 5pm and 7.15pm. www.starlitscreens.com