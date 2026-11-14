Three men and a woman were arrested in Limassol in the early hours of Saturday after a man was left with a fractured skull following an attack, police said.

Police were informed of the incident at around 12.20am, and arrived on the scene to find a 33-year-old man “injured on the ground”.

He was taken to Limassol general hospital, and police investigations into the matter led them to the four individuals – two 23-year-old men, a 22-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman – at around 1am. They were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The victim was found to have suffered a fractured skull, facial injuries, and bleeding in one of his eyes, and was subsequently transferred to the Nicosia general hospital for further treatment.

All four arrestees were also taken to the Limassol general hospital for further examinations, with the 22-year-old man diagnosed with a broken nose, while all three of the others had also suffered what the police described as “abrasions and bruises on various parts of their bodies”.

They were all discharged from hospital and remain under arrest, while the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.