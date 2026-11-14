A 20-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to smuggle almost 19kg of cocaine through Larnaca airport, the police said on Saturday.

The man was stopped by customs department officers after arriving in Larnaca aboard an inbound flight at around 6.20pm on Friday.

In his luggage, they found 16 nylon packages full of cocaine, amounting to a total wright of 18.924kg.

He was as such arrested, and the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.