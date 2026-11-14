The central government has no right to intervene in the affairs of the five district governments, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday, as he evaluated the operation of the bodies in the two-and-a-half years since their creation.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that the district governments have developed a “two-speed picture”, with some having “progressed much further than others” in terms of their ability to assess planning applications and grant permits, and in their ability to manage their district’s water supply and sanitation systems.

However, he said, despite the disparity in the quality of services provided in different districts, the central government “does not have the ability to intervene” in their affairs.

This, he said, is because “they are independent organisations, both administratively and financially”.

“They are self-financed and are governed by a directly elected governor and an advisory council, which includes ten mayors and six deputy mayors. Therefore, people who encounter problems or have complaints should contact their district government directly,” he said.

He added that “I myself, as interior minister, do not have the authority to give instructions for changes in their mode of operation”.

‘Ministry’s role is to provide tools so district govts can operate more effectively’

“Unfortunately, based on legislation, the state cannot intervene. The ministry’s role is to provide the necessary tools so that the district governments can operate more effectively,” he said.

Asked whether the central government can offer advice to the districts, he said that “advice is provided, without it always being certain that it is adopted”.

“The ministry’s main responsibility is the approval of the district governments’ budgets, while interventions can be made when issues arise which require legislative changes,” he said.

While the local government reform which brought about the creation of the district governments has not been without issue, Ioannou has previously defended their creation, pointing out that on the matter of construction, “from 46 authorities giving planning permission, we now have five”.

He also stressed that the reforms will “be very beneficial for local communities”.