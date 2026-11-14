Thousands of runners from 85 countries will gathering in Larnaca on Sunday morning for the Radisson Hotels marathon, which this year is featuring a renewed route.

According to the organisers, the event is divided into categories, with the full 42km marathon, the 21km half marathon, 10km and 5km road races, a 5km corporate race and a 1km children’s race, with an expected overall turnout of over 14,000.

This year, Radisson Hotels have added the Radisson Beach Resort to the event, along with Radisson Blu Hotel.

On Friday, the Athens marathon flame was received at the old Larnaca airport and from there it was taken to the theatre in Finikoudes, on the seasfront.

The event highlights accessibility and social service, with the participation of wheelchair fencing champion Kelly Loufaki – a VIP Athlete Ambassador – and the Stoiximan Wheels of Change team, in collaboration with AbleBook and ‘Yparcho’ training and rehabilitation centre.

Flanking the team will be artistic gymnastics Olympic medallist and world champion Lefteris Petrounias.

Through Going the Distance for Miracle Babies, the Radisson Hotels Larnaca Marathon supports the ‘Mora Thavmata’ association, raising awareness about prematurity and supporting premature babies and their families.

The association contributes to neonatal care through specialist equipment, staff training and parent support, while also supporting the expansion and renovation of the neonatal intensive care unit at Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

The event is also implementing environmental actions through the Green Strides programme.

The Radisson Hotels Larnaca Marathon “proudly stands as Cyprus’ inaugural Green Marathon since its very beginning”.

“In collaboration with Bioland Energy Group, our dedicated sustainability sponsor, we’re elevating our commitment to a green and sustainable approach. Together, our initiatives during the event focus on key environmental matters,” the organisers say.

Their aim is “putting recycling at the forefront, highlighting the need to reduce carbon emissions, ensuring our environment gets the care it deserves and reminding everyone of their role in battling climate change effects while keeping CO2 emissions to a minimum throughout our events”.

“The Green Strides initiative helps us take measurable steps to improve future events by reducing petrol car use with electric vehicles, providing recycling points for clothing, footwear, and race materials, and promoting upcycling of items like banners and medals. We train staff and volunteers on emissions and recycling, use fully paperless registration and certificates, and raise awareness about CO2 emissions while encouraging alternative transportation.”

Registrations are already open and will continue on Saturday at the Larnaca municipality multifunctional centre for social activities and welfare.

On the day of the marathon, from 6am till 1pm, special arrangements will be made along the marathon’s route, with main and subsidiary roads cut off to traffic to ensure the safety of the runners.

Furthermore, eight carparks will be made available for participants and spectators.