Saturday is expected to bring with it partial cloud across most of the island, though temperatures will remain warm, reaching a high of 25 degrees Celsius inland, 24 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 17 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain partially cloudy, with temperatures set to drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday is expected to be similar, though light rain is possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Monday.