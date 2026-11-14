Outer Banks started out as a simple story about a group of teenagers looking for buried treasure and turned into a five-season adventure filled with lost gold, murder, family secrets, hurricanes, romance, betrayal and more close calls than anyone could possibly count.

We first meet John B, who is living in the Outer Banks with his three best friends JJ, Pope and Kiara. They are the Pogues, a group of working-class teenagers who spend their days surfing, partying and getting into trouble while living on the wrong side of the island. Across the water are the Kooks, the wealthy kids who seem to have everything.

In Season 1, John B discovers a connection between his missing father and the legendary Royal Merchant gold. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly becomes something much bigger, bringing John B and his friends into conflict with dangerous people. Along the way, John B falls for Sarah Cameron, a Kook and the daughter of the man standing in their way. Their relationship quickly becomes one of the central parts of the show.

Season 2 takes everything to another level as the Pogues continue their search for the gold while dealing with new enemies, betrayals and even more danger. John B and Sarah find themselves on the run, while their friends back home try to uncover the truth and protect each other. Just when it seems like they might finally catch a break, things somehow get even worse.

In Season 3, the Pogues find themselves far away from home and chasing another legendary treasure. The adventure takes them to new places, including South America, while their friendships and relationships are tested once again.

And then there is JJ.

Rudy Pankow’s performance as JJ Maybank became one of the reasons so many people connected with the show. JJ is reckless, funny and often his own worst enemy, but underneath all of that, he is someone who would do absolutely anything for his friends. His story becomes even more important as the seasons go on, making him one of the most memorable characters in the show.

Season 4 brings the Pogues back into another huge treasure hunt, this time involving the legendary Blue Crown. Their journey takes them from the Outer Banks to places like Morocco and beyond, with the group facing some of their biggest dangers yet.

Finally, Season 5 is more about the Pogues trying to find some kind of peace after everything that has happened. They return home with no money and no home.

Outer Banks is on Netflix.