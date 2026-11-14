A 42-year-old woman was thrown from her vehicle after crashing into a traffic light and then into another car on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Paphos district at around 6.30pm, when the woman’s vehicle “veered off course” before colliding with the traffic light, and then a car being driven by a 24-year-old man, which was stationary at the lights.

She was thrown from the vehicle and suffered what the police described as “facial injuries”, and was taken to the Paphos general hospital for treatment.

Her car overturned a short distance away.

A preliminary alcohol test found her to be more than five times over the legal limit to drive.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.