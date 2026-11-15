Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that a solution to the Cyprus problem “depends on the coexistence of two states side by side”, in a letter written to Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish Cypriot authorities’ 1983 declaration of independence.

“Mr President, I extend by warmest congratulations to your excellency and the Turkish Cypriot people on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” he began.

He said that “the achievements in every field of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is the most valuable manifestation of the Turkish Cypriots’ fight for sovereignty and existence and the eternal guarantee of their presence on the island, are a source of great pride for us”.

“A just, lasting, and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem, based on the concrete realities on the island, depends on the coexistence of two states side by side,” he said, before making reference to his own speech at September’s United Nations general assembly in New York.

To this end, he said that “the international community must now do its part to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, establishing diplomatic, political, and economic relations with your country”, and that “the Republic of Turkey is resolutely continuing our efforts in this direction”.

“The motherland and guarantor, the Republic of Turkey, wholeheartedly shares the rightful pride of the Turkish Cypriot people, an inseparable part of the Turkish nation, on the occasion of its November 15 independence day,” he said.

‘The most meaningful symbol of the epic of Turkish Cypriots’ survival’

He added that he wished to “commemorate the late Dr Fazil Kucuk, the standard-bearer of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters’ fight for sovereignty, Rauf Denktash, the late founding president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and all our martyrs with mercy and gratitude”.

“We hope that the Turkish Cypriot people will achieve a prosperous future in peace and wellbeing. I convey to your excellency wishes for health and happiness,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish foreign ministry said that the Turkish Cypriot authorities’ declaration of independence constituted “the most meaningful symbol of the epic of the sovereignty and survival of the Turkish Cypriot people”.

“The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is proof that Turkish Cypriots, an inseparable part of the great Turkish nation, have never given up and will never give up their sovereignty and freedom,” it said.

It added that “with the strong support of the Republic of Turkey, the motherland and guarantor, the Turkish Cypriot people will forever continue to live in freedom and security in their own homeland under their glorious flag”.

Likewise, Turkey’s presidential communications director Burhanettin Duran said that “under the leadership of our president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will continue to work resolutely to protect the rights, sovereign equality, and security of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters”.