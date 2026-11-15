The Greek foreign ministry on Sunday described the Turkish Cypriot authorities’ 1983 declaration of independence a “flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations charter and international law”, in its message marking the declaration’s 43rd anniversary.

“Greece categorically rejects the fait accompli of the Turkish invasion and occupation and calls upon all states to uphold international law, resist any form of revisionism, and fully respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus in the face of this secessionist entity,” it said.

It added that it remains “in full coordination with the Republic of Cyprus, and that in line with this, it is “steadfastly committed to finding a comprehensive, mutually acceptable solution, based on a bizonal, bicommunal, federation with political equality, a single international personality, single sovereignty, and single citizenship”.

Such a solution, it said, must be found “in accordance with UN security council relations and the European Union [acquis communautaire]”.

“Greece welcomes the efforts of the UN secretary-general and his personal envoy to resume substantive negotiations aimed at achieving a just, sustainable, and functional solution to the Cyprus problem,” it said.