Sunday’s weather will be largely clear, though with increased cloud cover from time to time, and with it possible that those clouds will produce isolated rain showers.

Temperatures will rise to 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 17 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the west and the north of the island will experience continued cloud cover, while temperatures will drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, 14 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The new week will begin with largely unchanged weather, as partial cloud cover will continue to produce isolated rain showers across the island, while temperatures will remain stable over the course of the coming days.