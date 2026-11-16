Alpha Bank has completed its acquisition of 100 per cent of Altius Insurance Ltd, marking the first stage of a wider plan to combine its insurance operations in Cyprus with those of Universal Life Insurance Public Company Ltd.

The Greek banking group announced on November 16, 2026, that the transaction had been finalised through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha International Holdings, following the fulfilment of customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition follows a definitive share purchase agreement announced on July 1, 2026, and an earlier announcement on December 19, 2025, setting out the main commercial and legal terms of the planned strategic combination of insurance activities in Cyprus.

The Altius acquisition represents the first step towards bringing the company together with Universal Life under a single insurance group, referred to as the Combined Entity.

The transaction involving Universal Life is progressing in parallel, Alpha Bank said.

Under the planned arrangement, Alpha Bank will hold a majority stake in the combined group and enter into a long-term strategic partnership with the Photos Photiades Group, the key shareholder group of Universal Life.

The two parties intend to work together to pursue their insurance growth objectives in Cyprus, bringing their respective activities under a single group.

Once the combination is completed, the Combined Entity is expected to rank among the three largest insurance groups in Cyprus, both in the life insurance segment and across the overall insurance market.

It is also expected to secure a leading position in accident and health insurance, further strengthening its presence in the local market.

Alpha Bank buys back shares worth €14.56 million

Separately, Alpha Bank announced that it had repurchased 3,069,215 of its own shares on Euronext Athens between November 9 and November 13, 2026, as part of its share buyback programme.

The shares were acquired at an average price of €4.7446 each, for a total consideration of €14,562,061.63.

The largest daily purchase took place on November 9, when the bank bought 1,075,536 shares for €4,984,141.38, at an average price of €4.6341.

On November 11, it repurchased 1,010,744 shares for €4,876,738.73, paying an average of €4.8249 per share.

A further 982,935 shares were acquired on November 12 for €4,701,181.52, at an average price of €4.7828.

The highest price paid during the period was €4.85 per share on November 11, while the lowest was €4.592 on November 9.

Following these transactions, Alpha Bank held 22,460,280 of its own shares, equivalent to 1 per cent of its total share capital.

The buyback programme was approved by the bank’s annual general meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2026, and follows an announcement issued on July 31, 2026.