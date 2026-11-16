With the active participation of its staff and a focus on the importance of prevention, Alpha Bank Cyprus supported the Movember campaign for yet another year, contributing to efforts to provide information and raise awareness about men’s health.

As part of its long-standing partnership with Movember Cyprus, the Bank organised its traditional ‘Shave-off’ event on November 12, 2026 at its offices in the Alpha Bank Building on Limassol Avenue, Nicosia.

Through the symbolic act of shaving, the Bank’s staff took an active part in the campaign, sending a united message about the importance of early diagnosis, prevention and regular healthcare.

“Prevention begins with our personal responsibility to look after our health and to encourage those around us to do the same,” noted Elena Konstantinou Riri, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Alpha Bank Cyprus.

“Through our ongoing participation in Movember, we aim to help ensure that awareness, early diagnosis and men’s health care take on an even greater role in our daily lives. It is particularly important to us that the people at Alpha Bank Cyprus embrace this initiative every year, giving real substance to the values of generosity and collective responsibility.”

Participation in the Movember campaign forms part of Alpha Bank Cyprus’ Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, aimed at promoting health, prevention and social awareness. Through initiatives that engage its workforce, the Bank continues to support efforts that have a positive impact on society.