The Cyprus Red Cross is joining forces with Sistema Cyprus to present the concert ‘A Voice in the Silence, and the Soul Blooms’, a special evening of music dedicated to solidarity, generosity and the power of music to bring people together.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7pm, at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre, featuring the Sistema Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, under the artistic direction and guidance of conductor Santiago Ossa Alzate.

Through this partnership, the Cyprus Red Cross and Sistema Cyprus are highlighting the importance of community spirit, social awareness and practical support for those in need. Music serves as a bridge for communication and generosity, conveying a message of hope and humanity.

Behind this musical event lies a particularly important cause: all the net proceeds from the concert will go towards preparing the Cyprus Red Cross Youth Department’s Christmas Care Packages, which will be distributed to vulnerable families of schoolchildren across Cyprus, providing essential support during the festive season.

The concert offers the audience a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a unique musical experience whilst, at the same time, contributing to a cause that puts people first.

General event information

Date & Time: Saturday 5 December 2026 | 7.00 pm

Saturday 5 December 2026 | 7.00 pm Venue: Strovolos Municipal Theatre

Strovolos Municipal Theatre Tickets: From €10

From €10 Advance sales: https://www.ticketmaster.cy/showEventInformation.html?idEvent=7808 and all ACS Courier branches

https://www.ticketmaster.cy/showEventInformation.html?idEvent=7808 and all ACS Courier branches Ticket enquiries: 7777 7040

Sponsors of the Cyprus Red Cross

Silver Sponsors: Capital.com, Athos Dimitriou Associates Ltd

Capital.com, Athos Dimitriou Associates Ltd Bronze Sponsors: Alfamega, Hermes Airports, Nextius Capital

Sponsors of Sistema Cyprus

Corporate Sponsors: Mohari Hospitality, XM

Mohari Hospitality, XM Institutional Supporters: Cyprus Addiction Treatment Authority, A. G. Leventis Foundation, Nicosia Municipality, Alkyonides Charitable Association, Savino Live, Bridges for Tomorrow, I Have a Dream

For further information, call: 22665166 / 99765939