The Cyprus Cement Public Company on Monday announced that it has mailed dividend cheques to eligible shareholders, while payments relating to shares held through participants in the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) securities system have been transferred directly to the participants’ bank accounts.

In its statement, the company said the dividend cheques had been sent to shareholders entitled to receive the payment.

For shareholders whose securities are held under the control of a participant in the Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities, the dividend has instead been deposited directly into the participant’s bank account.

The arrangement follows a regulatory decision issued by the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), which governs the operation of the Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities.

The decision, which took effect on November 13, 2023, provides for dividends relating to securities held under a participant’s control to be paid directly into that participant’s bank account.