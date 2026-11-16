Cypriot companies’ overseas affiliates generate €6.08bn in turnover

Cypriot companies had 285 foreign affiliates operating elsewhere in the world in 2024, with almost half based outside the European Union, while these overseas businesses generated more than €6 billion in turnover, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The data show that 138 affiliates were located outside the EU, compared with 147 operating within the bloc, meaning that 48.4 per cent of Cyprus’ foreign affiliates were based beyond the EU.

These businesses employed 12,097 people worldwide, including 7,141 outside the EU and 4,956 within the bloc.

This means that 59 per cent of employees working for foreign affiliates of Cypriot companies were based outside the EU, indicating that the international workforce of these businesses was concentrated more heavily in non-EU markets.

Their combined net turnover reached €6.08bn, of which €3.8 bn was generated outside the EU and €2.28 bn within it.

Consequently, 62.5 per cent of the turnover generated by these overseas operations came from outside the bloc.

The figures cover enterprises in industry, construction and services, excluding public administration, defence and compulsory social security.

Eurostat defines foreign affiliates as enterprises based in one country but controlled by an institutional unit based in another.

The wider European figures show that 49.7 per cent of foreign affiliates controlled by EU-based institutional units were located outside the bloc in 2024.

The highest proportions were recorded by Croatia, at 65 per cent, followed by Ireland at 58.5 per cent and Portugal at 58.2 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Slovakia had the lowest share, at 6.2 per cent, followed by Greece at 8.9 per cent and Slovenia at 19.2 per cent.

Although Cyprus was close to the EU average in terms of the proportion of its affiliates located outside the bloc, its overseas businesses generated a larger share of their turnover beyond the EU.

Across the EU, 60.2 per cent of net turnover generated by foreign affiliates came from outside the bloc.

Ireland recorded the highest proportion, with 77.6 per cent of turnover generated outside the EU, followed by the Netherlands at 67 per cent and Germany at 63.3 per cent.

The lowest shares were recorded by Slovakia, at 6.4 per cent, Latvia at 12.3 per cent and Romania at 15.7 per cent.

The employment figures also underline the importance of markets beyond the EU for European companies’ international operations.

Overall, 61.1 per cent of people working for foreign affiliates controlled by EU-based institutional units were employed outside the bloc.

Ireland again recorded the highest proportion, at 82.8 per cent, followed by Spain at 75.4 per cent and Bulgaria at 67.3 per cent.

Slovakia had the lowest share, at 9.8 per cent, followed by Latvia at 14 per cent and Romania at 17.9 per cent.

The figures are part of Eurostat’s statistics on foreign-controlled enterprises, which examine the international reach of businesses controlled by institutional units in EU member states.

They provide an indication of how European companies distribute their operations, employment and commercial activity between the single market and destinations elsewhere in the world.