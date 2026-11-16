The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) announced on Monday that it will host the inaugural Global Shipping Minds Summit at the Parklane Resort in Limassol on November 27.

Leading executives from the international shipping industry and distinguished academics are expected to participate in the conference proceedings.

According to an announcement by the chamber, the event aims to foster an exchange of views and substantive discussion surrounding the most significant developments shaping the future of global shipping.

The programme will concentrate on two core thematic pillars, examining their impact on the sector alongside the emerging challenges and prospects.

These sessions will focus on geopolitical developments and the future of global shipping, as well as energy security and the transition to alternative marine fuels.

“With the organisation of the Global Shipping Minds Summit, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber is undertaking a new initiative to strengthen international dialogue around the major challenges of shipping,” Cyprus Shipping Chamber president Andreas Neophytou said.

“Our goal is to strengthen the voice of the shipping industry, actively contribute to shaping policies that respond to the real needs of the sector and promote solutions that will ensure a sustainable future for global shipping,” Neophytou continued.

“Through this initiative, we are strengthening the role of Cyprus as an international maritime centre and of our industry as an active interlocutor in the discussions shaping the future of shipping,” he added.

The summit proceedings will be chaired by International Chamber of Shipping secretary general Thomas A. Kazakos.

Additionally, International Maritime Organisation (IMO) secretary general Arsenio Dominguez will address the conference via a pre-recorded video message.