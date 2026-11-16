Greek banks are preparing to recruit more than 600 employees in 2027, with growing demand for technology, data analysis, risk management and sustainable finance specialists highlighting how the skills sought by the sector are changing.

Eight members of the Hellenic Bank Association are planning the recruitment drive as they adapt to digital transformation, artificial intelligence and the increasing use of new technologies across their operations.

The shift means that career opportunities are extending beyond traditional banking roles, with lenders seeking professionals in information technology, digital banking, data analytics, environmental, social and governance (ESG) services, corporate and investment banking, wealth management and digital marketing.

The recruitment plans will be highlighted at The Monday Festival, an event organised under the auspices of the Hellenic Bank Association by Piraeus, National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank, Eurobank, CrediaBank, Optima Bank, Citi and Epirus Bank.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 28, at the Piraeus 260 venue in Tavros, bringing together banks and prospective employees, from young people entering the labour market to experienced professionals considering a career change.

Participants will be able to meet banking executives, attend workshops and learn about the skills required for emerging positions.

The areas attracting particular attention include AI transformation, digital banking, data analytics, sustainable finance, risk management and customer experience, reflecting the growing importance of technical expertise alongside financial knowledge.

Banks are also seeking to strengthen their customer service networks and central departments, with recruitment intended to support their wider transformation and ability to respond to changing market requirements.

Alongside technical skills, banks are seeking to offer more competitive working conditions, including salaries above the private sector average, additional remuneration and expanded employee benefits.

The sector is also placing greater emphasis on work-life balance, offering flexible and remote working arrangements and support for families and new parents.

The festival aims to give prospective employees a clearer understanding of the modern banking workplace, the professional development opportunities available and the practical steps involved in entering the industry.

Through interactive meetings and discussions with banking executives, visitors will also be able to explore professional networking opportunities and gain insight into the day-to-day responsibilities associated with working in the sector.

The recruitment drive reflects a broader transformation in banking, where demand for employees capable of combining financial expertise with digital, analytical and specialist skills is becoming increasingly important.