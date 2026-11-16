The European Union recorded a sharp deterioration in its external goods trade balance during the first nine months of 2026, with imports growing considerably faster than exports, while Cyprus’ trade deficit also widened despite stronger export performance, according to figures published by Eurostat and the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The EU recorded a trade deficit of €83.2 billion between January and September 2026, compared with a surplus of €85.5 billion during the corresponding period last year, reflecting the growing value of goods entering the bloc relative to those exported.

The euro area also moved into deficit, recording a €36.5 billion shortfall, compared with a surplus of €102.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

The figures point to a significant shift in Europe’s external trade position, with imports increasing at a substantially faster pace than exports in both the EU and euro area.

EU exports to countries outside the bloc reached €2.01 trillion, an increase of just 0.9 per cent year-on-year, while imports climbed by 9.8 per cent to €2.09 trillion.

In the euro area, exports increased by 2.4 per cent to €2.26 trillion, while imports rose by 9.2 per cent to €2.30 trillion.

Meanwhile, trade between EU member states continued to expand, increasing by 6.9 per cent to €3.31 trillion during the nine-month period.

Trade between euro area countries also increased, rising by 5.7 per cent to €2.11 trillion.

September deficit narrows but annual comparison deteriorates

In September alone, the EU recorded a €16.8 billion trade deficit, compared with a surplus of €11.4 billion in September 2025.

The monthly result nevertheless represented an improvement on August, when the deficit stood at €25.3 billion.

Extra-EU exports increased by 4.7 per cent year-on-year to €240.1 billion, while imports rose considerably faster, climbing by 17.9 per cent to €256.9 billion.

The deterioration compared with September 2025 amounted to €28.2 billion and was primarily driven by energy trade.

The EU’s energy deficit widened from €24.1 billion to €37.6 billion, while its surplus in machinery and vehicles narrowed from €13.1 billion to just €3.3 billion.

The euro area recorded a similar pattern, with its September deficit reaching €10.3 billion, compared with a surplus of €13.5 billion a year earlier, although this was an improvement on August’s €16.6 billion deficit.

Exports increased by 6 per cent year-on-year to €272.7 billion, while imports climbed by 16.1 per cent to €283 billion.

Its energy deficit widened from €20.7 billion to €33 billion, while the machinery and vehicles surplus narrowed from €10 billion to €3 billion.

Seasonally adjusted figures showed that euro area exports increased by 2 per cent between August and September, while imports rose by 2.3 per cent, leaving a deficit of €8.7 billion, compared with €7.8 billion previously.

EU exports increased by 1.2 per cent month-on-month, while imports rose by 1.7 per cent, taking the seasonally adjusted deficit to €14.6 billion from €13.2 billion.

During July to September, euro area exports increased by 1.6 per cent and imports by 1.4 per cent, while intra-euro area trade rose by 0.8 per cent.

For the EU, exports increased by 1.8 per cent, imports by 1.7 per cent and intra-EU trade by 1.3 per cent.

Cyprus trade deficit widens despite stronger exports

Cyprus recorded a trade deficit of €6.86 billion during the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 10.2 per cent from €6.23 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to provisional Cystat figures.

Imports increased by 12.1 per cent to €11.76 billion, while exports rose by a stronger 14.8 per cent to €4.89 billion.

Despite exports growing faster in percentage terms, their considerably smaller overall value meant that the increase was insufficient to offset the higher import bill.

September, however, offered a more encouraging monthly picture, with exports surging by 89.1 per cent to €939.3 million, compared with €496.6 million a year earlier.

Exports to third countries more than doubled to €723.3 million from €323.9 million, while shipments to other EU member states increased to €216 million from €172.7 million.

The September figures included transfers of economic ownership of vessels worth €157.3 million, compared with €108 million in September 2025.

Imports also increased, rising by 19.7 per cent to €1.49 billion, including €705.2 million from other EU countries and €784.4 million from third countries.

These figures included transfers of economic ownership of vessels and aircraft worth €58.9 million, compared with €38 million a year earlier.

As a result, Cyprus’ monthly trade deficit narrowed by approximately 26.4 per cent to €550.3 million, compared with €747.6 million in September 2025.

Final figures for August showed imports increasing by 15.8 per cent to €1.33 billion.

Exports of domestically produced goods reached €518.5 million, up 29.8 per cent year-on-year, with industrial exports rising to €73.6 million from €71.2 million and agricultural exports increasing to €7 million from €6.4 million.

Exports of foreign products, however, declined by 14.5 per cent to €125.2 million.

Halloumi remained Cyprus’ leading domestic export category during the first eight months of 2026, with sales reaching €258.3 million.

Pharmaceutical products followed at €226.1 million, while exports of waste and scrap of paper, glass and metal amounted to €71.1 million.

Services exports reflect Cyprus’ business structure

Beyond merchandise trade, separate Eurostat figures showed that large enterprises accounted for 25.7 per cent of Cyprus’ services exports to destinations outside the EU in 2024.

This placed Cyprus close to Luxembourg, where the corresponding share was 25 per cent, and Italy at 27.3 per cent, while Spain recorded 30.8 per cent.

The figures highlight the contribution of businesses of different sizes to international services trade, although they cover only exports to destinations outside the EU and therefore do not capture services supplied by Cypriot businesses within the European single market.