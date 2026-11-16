Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has completed the disbursement of €280,000 in financial assistance to the families of 28 people who lost their lives when their ferry sank on August 30 off the northern coast of Cyprus.

Each family received €10,000, paid directly into the bank account of the deceased person’s next of kin, the foundation announced.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder and chairman of the foundation and creator of the easy family of brands, said the payments fulfilled the commitment to provide immediate financial support to those affected by the tragedy in the occupied north.

He expressed his condolences to the families, acknowledging that no amount of money could compensate for the loss of a loved one.

However, he said he hoped the donation would offer some financial relief and provide a practical gesture of support during a difficult period.

The foundation also expressed its solidarity with the bereaved families, wishing them strength and courage as they cope with their loss.

Stelios Philanthropic Foundation is a non-profit organisation supporting charitable activities in Cyprus, Greece, Britain, Ireland, Monaco and France.

In Cyprus, its work includes the bi-communal business cooperation awards and youth entrepreneurship awards, which provide financial support to successful participants.

Its Food from the Heart programme also distributes food to people facing financial difficulties.

The foundation further supports vulnerable groups, disaster victims, charities and university students through scholarships.