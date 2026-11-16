The Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) has taken on 17 new members in its 90th anniversary year, bringing its membership to 235.

The association on Monday said its members now account for 67.3 per cent of all hotel beds in Cyprus.

Ten of the new members are in the Famagusta district, seven of them in Protaras. Four properties joined in the Paphos district, with one each in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol.

The intake includes five five-star properties, five four-star hotels, four three-star hotels and three holiday accommodation complexes.

Pasyxe said the latest additions would give it a broader base from which to represent the industry, bringing in businesses of different categories and from different parts of the island. It described the share of hotel beds represented by its members as a sign of the confidence hoteliers place in the association to defend and promote their interests.

In Protaras, the five-star Sunrise Emerald Hotel joined alongside two four-star properties, Leonardo Crystal Cove Hotel & Spa and Evalena Beach Hotel. The three-star Protaras Plaza Hotel, Cavo Zoe Seaside Hotel and Blue Ivy Hotel & Suites also joined, as did the Grade B Vrissaki Hotel Apartments.

In Ayia Napa, the new members are the five-star Nissi Blu Resort and the Grade A Evabelle Napa Hotel Apartments. The Grade A Malama Holiday Village in Paralimni completes the Famagusta district intake.

The Paphos district additions include two five-star properties, Louis Cali Resort & Spa in Peyia and NALU Latchi Leonardo Limited Edition in Latchi. The four-star Paphos Hills by Brown and the three-star Serbellas Boutique Hotel in Kissonerga also joined.

Elsewhere, Pasyxe admitted the five-star Amyth of Nicosia and the four-star Leonardo Boutique Hotel Larnaca. In the Limassol district, the new member is the four-star Pendeli Resort in Pano Platres.

“The strength of Pasyxe lies in its members,” the association said in its announcement, adding that each new member created opportunities for businesses to work together and gave the industry a stronger collective voice.

The association said the expansion was particularly significant in the year it marked 90 years since its founding. It said those nine decades of working collectively had given it a basis to respond to the changing needs of the hotel industry and to represent the priorities of a wider range of businesses.

In welcoming the new members, Pasyxe said it looked forward to working with them to improve what Cyprus offers visitors, make the island more competitive as a destination and support the long-term, sustainable growth of its hotel industry.