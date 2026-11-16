Energy interconnections, particularly those between Greece and Cyprus, and Greece and Egypt, should go ahead unobstructed, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis stressed on Monday.

Speaking on arrival for the EU foreign affairs council in Brussels, Gerapetritis reiterated the Greek proposal for a global maritime ceasefire, aiming to protect freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers.

Referring to interconnectivity, Gerapetritis said Greece had invested heavily in the sector, and constituted an energy hub through the Vertical Corridor, and the energy interconnection between Cyprus and Egypt.

“It should be fully understood that interconnectivity is a necessary condition for energy security and there should be absolutely no deviation from the acquis communautaire and absolutely no obstruction in relation to international law,” he pointed out.

On Friday, he sent a clear message to Ankara that it will not tolerate interventions in its electricity interconnection with Cyprus.

Gerapetritis said from Kurdistan that the Great Sea Interconnector was proceeding and that the Greek side had already given permission for explorations and the submerging of the cable.

In an interview, in the framework of the Slemani Strategic Forum in Sulaymaniyah, Gerapetritis referred to past Turkish interventions and highlighted the European nature of the GSI.

“We have made it clear that this project is of European importance and we will not tolerate any intervention in this specific issue,” he stressed.

Gerapetritis explained that the project would connect Greece with Cyprus, and in the next stage with the Middle East, adding that its implementation would contribute towards restricting electricity overdependence.

The project’s importance, he added, extended beyond Greece and Cyprus to Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

He pointed out that the Mediterranean already had a large number of energy interconnections and that, despite the claims made by various states, there was no reason for confrontation in such projects.