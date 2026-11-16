Household spending across the European Union increased by 1.6 per cent in real terms in 2025, with expenditure on information and communication recording the strongest growth, according to Eurostat.

The increase in inflation-adjusted household final consumption expenditure was slightly slower than in 2024, when it rose by 1.8 per cent.

Information and communication spending led the main consumption categories, increasing by 3.3 per cent compared with the previous year.

Spending on recreation, sport and culture followed, rising by 3.1 per cent, while expenditure on clothing and footwear increased by 2.7 per cent.

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics was the only category to record a decline, falling by 1.9 per cent and extending the downward trend already observed in 2024.

The latest quarterly figures also point to modest improvements in household purchasing power, although the pace of income growth remained limited.

In the second quarter of 2026, real household income per capita rose by 0.1 per cent in both the euro area and the EU, compared with the previous quarter.

At the same time, real household consumption per capita increased by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and by 0.4 per cent across the EU.

The euro area’s income growth matched the 0.1 per cent increase recorded in the first quarter, while consumption recovered after remaining unchanged.

In the EU, income growth slowed from 0.3 per cent in the first quarter, while consumption rebounded from a 0.1 per cent decline.

Eurostat said the increase in euro area household income was mainly supported by net property income and other net current transfers.

In the EU, the main positive contributions came from employee compensation and social benefits other than social transfers in kind.

Gross operating surplus and gross mixed income were the largest negative contributors to income growth in the euro area, while current taxes and net social contributions weighed most heavily on the EU figure.

Household saving rates declined in both areas during the second quarter, falling by 0.2 percentage points in the euro area and 0.3 percentage points in the EU.

The saving rate stood at 14.2 per cent in the euro area and 13.9 per cent in the EU.

Household investment rates remained unchanged at 8.3 per cent in the euro area and edged down by 0.1 percentage point to 8 per cent in the EU.

Among member states for which figures were available, household saving rates increased in four and fell in eleven.

Poland and the Czech Republic recorded the largest increases, at 0.6 percentage points each, while the biggest declines were in Finland, down 1.6 percentage points, Hungary, down 1.4 points, and Italy, down 1.2 points.

In Cyprus, gross disposable income for households and non-profit institutions reached €22.97 billion in 2025, continuing an upward trend in recent years.

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) said in September that private consumption was expected to remain positive as households benefited from higher real disposable incomes, although inflationary pressures continued.

The figures come as the wider European data show household consumption continuing to expand, despite only modest growth in real income and a slight reduction in the proportion of income being saved.