Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas floated the idea for voluntary provident funds on Monday, with a provision that they would be regulated through legislation if the aim for broader participation among employers was not met.

Mousiouttas was speaking at the House finance committee, which was discussing his ministry’s budget for 2027.

According to the proposal, the companies to offer provident funds when they became obligatory would not enjoy the incentives of those to introduce them voluntarily.

More later…