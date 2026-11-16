A 30-year-old man who is in critical condition at Nicosia general hospital following an explosion in Sotira, having had his hand amputated and at risk of losing his legs, has emerged from a two-month coma and the police have already taken his statement.

The explosion occurred on September 11 at 9.20pm inside a metal warehouse in Sotira, with police alleging he was manufacturing an explosive device at the time of the blast.

The man, according to Reporter, made various allegations that are being investigated.

According to police, officers were alerted after receiving reports of the blast in the area, and initial information suggested the device detonated while the man was still inside the warehouse.

The man was first taken to Famagusta general hospital, where he underwent several hours of surgery, during which his hand was amputated due to the extent of his injuries.

Due to the severity of his condition, doctors decided he required specialist care, and he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where police said he was “being treated in critical condition”.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said that all possibilities were being investigated, confirming that the man was a foreign national who had “been known to police previously”.

Investigators are examining several lines of enquiry, including the possibility that the man was constructing the device himself when it exploded prematurely.