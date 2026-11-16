The Cyprus-Greece Business Association, in cooperation with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), will hold its annual Christmas gala dinner in Nicosia in late November, bringing together members of the business community to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.

The event will take place at the Hilton Nicosia at 8pm on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and is intended to provide an opportunity for businesspeople, executives and associates to meet in a festive setting.

The organisers said the dinner would offer participants the chance to strengthen professional relationships, establish new contacts and explore potential partnerships among companies operating in, or interested in developing, business links between Cyprus and Greece.

The gathering is also intended to encourage networking and the exchange of views, while creating opportunities for new business cooperation in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Companies interested in attending can register through the online participation form.