Two people were rescued from a ravine in the Nicosia district in the early hours of Monday.

The fire brigade said it received a call at 3.38am that two people were trapped in a ravine near Ayios Epifanios Orinis.

Two fire engines and a rescue vehicle responded.

Rescuers approached the two people who were 20 metres down and brought them to safety.

They were checked by the ambulance crew and found to be well.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances that led the two individuals to become trapped.