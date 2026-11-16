In the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Music Series, the Orchestra’s musicians take centre stage in a rich variety of ensembles, revealing a distinctive facet of their artistic identity. The first concert of the series, coming up towards the end of November, invites audiences to a captivating evening devoted to the unique beauty of the violin trio.

On Wednesday, November 25 at Paphos’ Markideio Municipal Theatre and on Thursday, November 26 at Nicosia’s Pallas Theatre, three distinguished members of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will perform live. Janna Dimont, Hasmik Sargsyan and Varvara Merzlova-Peneva will take centre stage to bring exquisite compositions to life.

From sparkling virtuoso works to lyrical character pieces by Carl Mikuli, Friedrich Hermann and Ernst Spies, this intimate chamber music concert promises elegance, energy and remarkable musical interplay. And that is not all the orchestra has planned for the autumn/winter season.

Come December, opera productions with live music and ballet will fill the theatre halls, as well as cinematic music nights and, of course, Christmas melodies!

Violin Trio – Chamber Music 1

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Music Series with Janna Dimont, Hasmik Sargsyan and Varvara Merzlova-Peneva. November 25. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. November 26. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. www.cyso.org.cy