New Israeli ambassador to Cyprus, Shuli Davidovich presented her credentials to President Nikos Christodoulides during an official ceremony at the presidential palace on Tuesday.

“You take up your duties at a time when relations between Cyprus and Israel have reached new heights, reflecting a strategic partnership that has grown steadily stronger year after year,” Christodoulides said.

He referred to Israeli president Isaac Herzog’s visit to Cyprus in September, as well as the ongoing bilateral cooperation which he said “gradually expanded to encompass the full spectrum of our relations”.

“We are determined to build on this momentum and unlock the considerable untapped potential of our relationship,” he said.

Meanwhile, ambassador Davidovich underlined her “highest appreciation of the government of the state of Israel and the people of Israel for the close and advanced relations, as well as the strategic alliance that our states share.

“I assume my duties with a deep sense of responsibility for the exceptional relationship that our countries have developed over the past years,” she said.

Israeli ambassador Shuli Davidovich and President Nikos Christodoulides at the palace on Tuesday

Davidovich touched on Cyprus and Israel’s cooperation in the sectors of defence, energy, trade, health and tourism over the past six decades, adding that the collective efforts in the energy field reflected both shared interests and a joint responsibility to shape “a secure, sustainable and interconnected energy future for our region”.

“My goal is that every Cypriot will come to know Israel and every Israeli will come to know Cyprus, and that both will recognise how much our modern nations have to offer one another,” she said.

She then went on to speak about regional challenges faced by both Cyprus and Israel.

“Threats to cyber and maritime security, concerns over energy security, terrorism, the growing impact of climate change, as well as natural disasters and wildfires, all affect the lives and futures of millions of people across our region,” she said, adding that “(…) no country can address these challenges alone. Israel and Cyprus, as neighbouring democratic states, strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, are well placed to contribute meaningfully to these collective efforts.”

With regard to the Cyprus problem, Davidovich said that Israel was following the efforts aimed at the resumption of negotiations.

“We remain hopeful that continued dialogue will create the conditions for a better future for all Cypriots, contributing to stability throughout our region,” she said.

Concluding her remarks, Davidovich expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome she has received on the island. “I am confident that the friendship between our countries will continue to flourish and I am committed to work towards closer cooperation and common achievements”.

Davidovich succeeds Oren Anolik, who had served in Nicosia since August 2021.

According to the CyBC, immediately after the conclusion of the relevant processes and the formation of a government in Israel, Christodoulides will pay an official visit there to meet the country’s new leadership.