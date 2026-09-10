Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived at the presidential palace in Nicosia on Thursday for talks with President Nikos Christodoulides, as police imposed heightened security measures and anti-war groups prepared to protest against the visit.

The two presidents are scheduled to hold a private meeting focused on bolstering relations between Cyprus and Israel, followed by talks between the two delegations.

According to the Israeli president’s office, Herzog’s visit forms part of regular contacts between the two presidents and aims at “deepening cooperation and strengthening ties between Israel and Cyprus”.

Welcoming Herzog, Christodoulides commended the Israeli president as a “personal friend to Cyprus” and said he was “looking forward to our discussion” and to strengthening the countries’ “strategic partnership at all levels”.

Christodoulides also referred to the growth in tourism between the two countries, saying Cyprus had seen a record number of flights from Israel, with “more than 200 a week”.

He said the two countries would also discuss “how we can work together on the regional developments in our neighbourhood”, together with other “likeminded countries”, to create conditions of “security, stability and cooperation”.

Herzog said he had a strong personal affection for Cyprus.

“Mr president, I love your country. I grew up loving it since childhood and it’s always great to visit,” he said.

He described Christodoulides as “a great friend” and said Israel respected the “dialogue and openness, frankness on multitude of issues” between the two presidents.

“My dream is that I wish we could meet with the president of Lebanon, yourself and myself, even here,” Herzog said.

“I believe we should move towards peace in the region once terror has been shunned away and life thrives between nations and peoples.”

“I bring a message of friendship from Israel, and I hope that together we can enhance further the unique partnership between our peoples,” he said.

Police announced road closures and increased security measures between 9am and 4pm in Larnaca, along the Larnaca to Nicosia highway and in parts of Nicosia.

The Cyprus Peace Council and other activist groups are due to hold a protest outside the palace at 6.30pm, following Herzog’s meeting with Christodoulides.

The organisers have described the visit as a “huge provocation”, citing Israel’s military operations in Gaza Lebanon, Syria and Iran, as well as increased settler violence in the West Bank.

The groups have also argued that closer relations with Israel could undermine efforts to resume substantive negotiations on the Cyprus problem and affect national security.

Herzog’s visit follows Christodoulides’ trip to Israel in December 2025, when he met his Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem.