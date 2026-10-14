Turkey is a “common adversary” of Cyprus and Israel, the president of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) Josh Reinstein said on Wednesday as six MPs from Disy, Elam and Diko established a pro-Israeli parliamentary group.

Josh Reinstein made the remarks after an IAF delegation and members of the newly formed group met President Nikos Christodoulides at the presidential palace.

He said the foundation had chosen to launch parliamentary groups in Greece on Tuesday and Cyprus on Wednesday to highlight cooperation between Israel, Cyprus, Greece and the United States.

“Many focus on the fact that we have common adversaries, the Muslim Brotherhood and Turkey,” Reinstein said, adding that the countries also shared economic interests and opportunities for cooperation, including undersea fibre-optic cables.

The group was formally launched at the House on Wednesday, bringing together MPs from Disy, Elam and Diko to promote parliamentary cooperation with Israel.

The event was attended by Israeli ambassador Sully Davidovich, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, former president Nicos Anastasiades, Diko leader Nikolas Papadopoulos and US ambassador John Breslow.

The six MPs are George Karoullas and Charalambos Petrides from Disy, Sotiris Ioannou and Marios Pelekanos from Elam, and Andreas Apostolou and Chrysis Pantelidis from Diko, the latter of which will lead the Cyprus chapter.

Davidovich, making her first public remarks since taking up her post, said relations between Cyprus and Israel had become “stronger, more resilient and increasingly important for both countries”.

“Governments lay the foundations, but it is parliamentarians, civil society leaders, religious organisations and others who contribute to building a structure that lasts for generations,” she said.

Pantelides said the initiative reflected the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between countries with common interests.

He cited defence, cybersecurity, energy, tourism, healthcare, trade, research and innovation as areas in which bilateral relations had expanded.

He also referred to the Cyprus problem and regional security, arguing that Cyprus and Israel had faced threats and instability for decades. He said the group would promote “freedom, democracy, diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation”.

Speaking after the meeting with Christodoulides, Pantelides said the initiative aimed to strengthen relations between Cyprus and Israel, referring to what he described as “Turkish expansionism and aggression”, as well as terrorism that he said was “supported by Turkey”.

Reinstein said relations between Cyprus and Israel had developed at an “unprecedented pace” under Christodoulides’ presidency.

He said the IAF had established parliamentary groups in countries around the world and that the new Cypriot group was the 68th in its network, which brings together more than 1,700 parliamentarians and legislators.

He said the foundation saw opportunities for further cooperation at regional and European level, including in infrastructure and economic projects.

The organisation would discuss plans to expand cooperation over the coming weeks and months, he added.

The launch comes as Cyprus and Israel deepen cooperation in defence, energy and diplomacy.

Israel has become a significant supplier of defence equipment to Cyprus, including Barak MX air defence systems and radar technology, while the two countries are also discussing the Aphrodite gas reservoir, which extends across their maritime boundary into Israel’s Yishai field.

Cyprus is eligible to access up to €1.18 billion through the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) financing programme, which has attracted interest from Israeli defence companies seeking opportunities in the European market.

The new IAF chapter follows the establishment of a separate Cyprus chapter of Transatlantic Friends of Israel (TFI).

That group likewise brings together MPs from Disy, Diko and Elam to promote closer ties with Israel.

Disy MP George Karoullas, who is a member of TFI, described his support for the relationship to the Cyprus Mail, arguing that the partnership “serves Cyprus’ national interests in regional security, energy cooperation and innovation”.

While both parliamentary groups seek to strengthen relations with Israel, they are separate initiatives operating under different organisations.

The IAF focuses on faith-based parliamentary diplomacy, while TFI was founded in 2019 by the American Jewish Committee’s Brussels-based Transatlantic Institute.