Progress towards a solution to the Cyprus problem would help create a “more positive environment” for the furthering of relations between the European Union and Turkey, European Commission Cyprus envoy Raffaele Fitto told Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, as the pair met in Ankara.

A commission spokesperson said the pair held “constructive exchanges” on the state of relations, which “highlighted the importance of maintaining dialogue and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest”.

In addition, they discussed the Cyprus problem directly, and Fitto was said to have stressed “the importance of reaching a comprehensive settlement within the United Nations framework”.

This, he said, would be “for the benefit of Cyprus, Turkey the EU and the wider eastern Mediterranean”.

On this front, he was said to have placed emphasis on “the fact that progress towards a settlement of the Cyprus issue would contribute to a more positive environment for advancing relations” between the EU and Turkey, as well as “cooperation across different areas”.

The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts aimed at bringing about a resumption of negotiations in earnest on the Cyprus problem, with a tripartite meeting involving United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman expected at the end of this month.

As far as the EU is concerned, progress in talks on the Cyprus problem appears to go hand-in-hand with progress towards Turkey’s goals in its relations with the EU, those being an upgrade to its existing customs agreement, and its hopes to be included in the EU’s planned Made in EU scheme.

Fidan: Customs agreement, inclusion in ‘Made in EU’ are Turkey’s main priorities

Fidan had on Thursday described those two ambitions as his country’s “main priorities” regarding its relations with Europe, while Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat on the same day called on the EU to recognise Turkey’s “unique position” and thus include it into the Made in EU scheme.

Sources close to the matter have informed the Cyprus Mail in recent weeks that the EU may make way for progress on both the customs agreement and the Made in EU scheme should there be progress in efforts to bring about a resumption of negotiations in earnest on the Cyprus problem.

At present, Turkey has a customs union agreement with the EU, but given that it is not a full member it does not enjoy the full benefits of the union. As such, when the EU signs a trade deal with a third country, imports to Turkey from that third country can no longer be tariffed, but that third country can continue to place tariffs on Turkish exports.

The Made in EU scheme stems from the EU’s planned industrial accelerator act, which was proposed by the European Commission in March.

Part of the proposal includes a stipulation for Made in EU and low-carbon preferences in public procurement and public support initiatives taken by member states across the bloc, and by the EU itself.

Fitto had told the European Parliament last month that “in further deepening the EU-Turkey cooperation, we attach particular importance to the resumption of the Cyprus settlement talks and Turkey’s constructive engagement in that regard”.

“This is in the strategic interest of the EU and in line with the mandate we have from the European Council. We must not forget that the whole of the island of Cyprus is part of the EU and that Turkish Cypriots are EU citizens,” he said.