Turkey donates $100,000 to CMP

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Monday thanked Turkey for its donation of $100,000 (€83,500).

It brings the Turkish financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €909,500 over the past 11 years, the CMP said.

“This donation to the CMP Project on the exhumation, identification and return of remains of missing persons in Cyprus will contribute to the committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible in order to bring an end to the suffering which has affected so many families for so many years,” the CMP said in a statement.

So far, the remains of 870 missing persons have been identified and returned to the families for a dignified burial.