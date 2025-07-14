A 49-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in the leg outside his home in Pyla just after midnight on Monday.

Police said the shooting happened around half past midnight. The man was standing in the yard of his house when two shots were fired at him. Officers believe the shots came from a pistol.

The gunman, who wore a hood to cover his face, ran away immediately after firing. His identity is still unknown. The victim suffered a wound that passed through his lower right leg. He was taken by ambulance to Larnaca General Hospital, where doctors confirmed his injuries. He has been kept in hospital for treatment.

Police investigators from the Larnaca crime investigation department are expected to carry out further examinations on Monday. At this stage, the motive for the attack is not known. Police have not announced any arrests.