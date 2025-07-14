A 24-year-old British man who fell from a fourth-floor hotel balcony while on holiday in Cyprus is set to be discharged from hospital but remains unable to walk.

Sam Hudson, from Lincoln, suffered a broken pelvis and spinal fractures in the fall, which occurred while he was reportedly attempting to climb between balconies at the hotel.

Hudson, who did not have travel insurance, faced delays in receiving surgery at Nicosia general hospital as paperwork was processed.

His family have since launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of repatriation and ongoing care, raising over £5,000.

Although he is now stable, Hudson remains largely immobile and relies on a hoist to move. “I can’t put pressure on my legs because I’ve lost a lot of muscle strength because of lying down for so long.”

His stepmother, Karen, who is currently staying in Cyprus, described the seven-hour operation to insert pins in his pelvis and the continued difficulty of daily care.

The family are racing to organise a medical flight home, warning that the temporary accommodation in Cyprus is unsuitable for his needs.