Public safety is a top concern for the government, Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis said on Monday after a string of murders and attempted murders in the last few days.

Speaking outside the presidential palace after a cabinet meeting, he admitted his ministry is worried about increasing crime.

“Of course, public safety concerns us every day,” Hartsiotis said, in the same way that other crime linked issues do – be they migration, unaccompanied minors or the crimes seen over the last few days.

But he warned that crime can never be wiped out completely. “I’ve said many times, crime will not disappear. But we have a duty to intensify our efforts daily for the best results possible,” he added.

Hartsiotis said some of the recent violent incidents may not be linked to organised crime but instead reflect broader social issues.

“These are matters that concern not only the justice ministry but other ministries and many other involved bodies,” he said.

When asked whether President Nikos Christodoulides should intervene further following violent incidents in Larnaca, Hartsiotis said the president, as the country’s leader, has the right to get personally involved in issues he finds important.

“The president did well to visit Larnaca,” Hartsiotis said referring to the president’s visit to the Larnaca police headquarters on Friday, during which he announced increased patrols on the Finikoudes beachfront after a series of crimes in the area.

Although he was abroad at the time of the visit, Hartsiotis said he had been kept fully informed about the visit and the measures taken.

The minister stressed that security measures are constantly updated, depending on developments and new information. He added that this ongoing review applies not only to internal security but also to issues such as migration.

Hartsiotis said the president’s Larnaca visit showed his strong interest in maintaining public safety and raising citizens’ sense of security.

“This is an effort in which no one is unnecessary, least of all the president,” he said.

However, Christodoulides’ visit sparked criticism. The Alma political group said the visit raised questions, stressing the bigger problem is the president’s willingness “to intervene completely outside institutional boundaries in the judiciary whenever it suits his communication strategy.”