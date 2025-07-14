The forestry department warned against illegal camping in state forests on Monday, particularly in areas of environmental importance that are protected and sensitive.

The department said camping in unlicensed areas without a permit is a criminal offence under the forestry law, punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to €5,000 or both.

The warning comes in the midst of an annual spike in unauthorised camping during the summer months in protected areas such as the Baths of Aphrodite and Fontana Amorosa.

Officials say the practice poses a serious threat to protected forest ecosystems and increases the risk of fires and environmental degradation.

The department said there will be zero tolerance for illegal camping, adding that joint enforcement efforts are already underway in collaboration with the police, the Paphos district administration, the municipality of Polis Chrysochous, and the Game and Fauna service.

The public is reminded that camping is only allowed in officially designated areas within state forests.