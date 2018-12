A 23-year-old man was seriously injured when his motorcycle collided with a car on Tuesday in Nicosia.

The accident happened in Pallouriotissa at 1.30pm when the motorbike collided with a car driven by a 58-year-old man.

The injured man was transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

The driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol but the conditions under which the accident happened are as yet unclear.