July 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mitsotakis due in Cyprus on Monday

By CNA News Service00
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis begins a two-day official visit to Cyprus on Monday, his first after assuming office following the elections on July 7.

He will be accompanied by Greece`s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Mitsotakis arrives Monday morning and will meet President Nicos Anastasiades followed by statements to the press, scheduled for 12 noon.

He will then meet the House President and the leaders of the political parties. On Monday evening he will attend an official dinner hosted at the Presidential Palace.

On Tuesday Mitsotakis will meet Archbishop Chrysostomos. He will then visit Fylakismena Mnimata, the tombs of the heroes who lost their lives during the anti-colonial struggle against the British Rule as well as the Makedonitissa Tomb, the military cemetery were Greek Cypriot and Greek officers and soldiers are buried. They were killed during the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Mitsotakis is also set to visit the ELDYK army camp.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

