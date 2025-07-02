Two people have been arrested after a 22-month-old child was admitted to hospital with burns.

The child’s condition is said to be serious but out of danger.

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday police were informed that the child had been taken to a clinic in Limassol.

According to attending doctors, the child had second-degree burns to its palms and feet in addition to abrasions on the head and other signs of neglect.

The child was detained for further treatment and monitoring.

Relatives have already been questioned by police and their comments are being investigated.

The child’s 31-year-old father and 35-year-old mother were arrested.

Their other three children were taken in by the social welfare services.