A 17-year-old is currently intubated in critical condition at Nicosia general hospital after being attacked in Ayia Napa by a group of people, it was made known on Thursday.

The police said they were notified at around 6.30am on Wednesday that an injured person had been taken to Nicosia general hospital.

Witnesses said that the teenager was walking with a friend along Ayia Mavri street in Ayia Napa, when he was attacked by a group of people and suffered a broken jaw.

Police are investigating assault and causing grievous bodily harm.