January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Australian Open

Australian Open order of play on Thursday

By Reuters News Service08

Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Not before 0300 GMT

Egor Gerasimov (Belarus) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Not before 0800 GMT

Harriet Dart (Britain) v 4-Simona Halep (Romania)

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Federico Delbonis (Argentina)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

6-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Pedro Martinez (Spain)

Priscilla Hon (Australia) v 17-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

Not before 0800 GMT

Andreas Seppi (Italy) v 15-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Lauren Davis (U.S.)

MELBOURNE ARENA

19-Donna Vekic (Croatia) v Alize Cornet (France)

Jessica Moore (Australia)/ Astra Sharma (Australia) v Ash Barty (Australia)/ Julia Goerges (Germany)

Alex Bolt (Australia) v 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Not before 0745 GMT

23-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Gilles Simon (France)


