Three people were arrested on Thursday evening after getting into a fight with one another near Larnaca’s Finikoudes beach, police said on Friday.

The fight broke out at around 7.15pm, with the police arriving on the scene soon after, reporting that there were “other young people who gathered and began to push each other”.

They then swiftly arrested the trio, aged 35, 21 and 18, with others said to have been involved in the “pushing” fleeing when more police officers arrived.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.