January 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Australian Open

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

28-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 4-Simona Halep (Romania)

Not before 0130 GMT

Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 30-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

Not before 0330 GMT

15-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Not before 0830 GMT


Related posts

Djokovic sets up Federer showdown with Raonic rout

Reuters News Service

Australian Open Day 9 highlights (wrapup)

Reuters News Service

Leicester’s Vardy set to return for Villa cup semi

Reuters News Service

Federer saves seven match points against Sandgren to reach semis

Reuters News Service

Teenager Saka helps Arsenal into FA Cup fifth round

Reuters News Service

Liverpool, Chelsea on course for FA Cup showdown

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign