Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has urged MEP Fidias Panayiotou to not yield to threats and go ahead and publish their two-hour interview, media in the north reported on Thursday.

Speaking from Baku, Azerbaijan, Tatar was reported by Star Kibris as saying that Panayiotou is an MEP and youtuber “with a huge number of followers”.

“He asked me why I am speaking of two states and he expressed his own views. What a shame that in the south they called him a traitor. How can we reach an agreement with such a mentality? They won’t accept our voice even in the slightest to be heard,” Tatar was quoted as saying.

The newspaper referred to the reactions the interview caused in the south.

“It is an obstruction of the freedom of expression and thought. I thank Fidias very much. I knew there would be a reaction, but I could not imagine that all this would have happened,” Tatar said and thanked Panayiotou “for his courage”.

Other newspapers also carried the story and remarks by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

On Wednesday, the government criticised Panayiotou’s interview, saying the move risks helping the narrative of the authorities in the north.

A tsunami of reactions and harsh criticism has been triggered by Panayiotou’s decision. Political parties have joined the condemnation, with Diko stating Panayiotou is “a pawn of Turkish propaganda”, Edek saying he is “committing sacrilege against the country”, and Dipa adding that “his actions provide recognition to the illegal entity in the occupied areas”.

Speaking at the presidential palace, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Wednesday it was “regrettable” that an MEP elected by the Cypriot people should take actions that, willingly or not, are exploited by the “occupation regime”.