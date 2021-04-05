April 22, 2021

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Unesco makes nine addition to list of island’s cultural heritage

By Antigoni Pitta01690
unesco

Nine new additions to Cyprus’ national inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage have been announced by Unesco Cyprus and the ministry of education.

“In addition to the hundreds of archaeological sites and monuments, the cultural landscape of Cyprus includes a wealth of traditions and customs that have been preserved across generations,” a Unesco publication said.

“These living traditions are an integral part of the intangible cultural heritage of Cyprus,” and the inventory was created to record and preserve them through a democratic process involving government agencies, local communities, cultural organisations and other stakeholders.

Applications were submitted by local communities and evaluated by a special committee, made up of academics and Unesco Cyprus officials.

The new additions voted through are:

  1. Commandaria and the winemaking practices of the Commandaria villages
  2. Traditional diet and customs of Rizokarpaso
  3. Kaikanas from Kilani
  4. Tsipopita from Lefkoniko and surrounding Mesaoria villages of Gypsou, Peristeronopigi and Milia
  5. Knowledge and practices related to the cultivation, uses and derivatives of local traditional seed varieties of Cyprus
  6. Midwifery practices and science
  7. Lefkoniko textiles
  8. Byzantine, post-Byzantine and modern hagiography (portable icons, murals, mosaics and miniatures-engravings)
  9. Manufacture of bread troughs for kneading dough

A new run of applications is currently open, with a deadline of April 23.

Related posts

Μοre performances coming to Rialto this May

Eleni Philippou

Earth Day should be a day of reflection says commissioner

Annette Chrysostomou

Cabinet faced with difficult decisions over Covid measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Famagusta hospital remains full

Annette Chrysostomou

Search continues for missing sailor

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Three businesses fined for breaking protocols

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign