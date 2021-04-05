Unesco makes nine addition to list of island’s cultural heritage

Nine new additions to Cyprus’ national inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage have been announced by Unesco Cyprus and the ministry of education.

“In addition to the hundreds of archaeological sites and monuments, the cultural landscape of Cyprus includes a wealth of traditions and customs that have been preserved across generations,” a Unesco publication said.

“These living traditions are an integral part of the intangible cultural heritage of Cyprus,” and the inventory was created to record and preserve them through a democratic process involving government agencies, local communities, cultural organisations and other stakeholders.

Applications were submitted by local communities and evaluated by a special committee, made up of academics and Unesco Cyprus officials.

The new additions voted through are:

Commandaria and the winemaking practices of the Commandaria villages Traditional diet and customs of Rizokarpaso Kaikanas from Kilani Tsipopita from Lefkoniko and surrounding Mesaoria villages of Gypsou, Peristeronopigi and Milia Knowledge and practices related to the cultivation, uses and derivatives of local traditional seed varieties of Cyprus Midwifery practices and science Lefkoniko textiles Byzantine, post-Byzantine and modern hagiography (portable icons, murals, mosaics and miniatures-engravings) Manufacture of bread troughs for kneading dough

A new run of applications is currently open, with a deadline of April 23.